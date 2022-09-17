QP Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

SPDW stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

