QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,415 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after acquiring an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $89.72 and a 1 year high of $147.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.37.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

