QP Wealth Management LLC Sells 475 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 75,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $66.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.17.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Company Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

