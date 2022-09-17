QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Lifted by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,360,992. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

