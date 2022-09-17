QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 4.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.95. 13,818,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.57%.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

