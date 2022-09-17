Quarta-Rad (OTCMKTS:QURT) Stock Price Up 346%

Quarta-Rad, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QURT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 346% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 11,499 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Quarta-Rad Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.24.

About Quarta-Rad

Quarta-Rad, Inc distributes and sells detection devices for homeowners, homebuilders, and home renovation contractors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company sells radiation detection equipment, including RADEX RD1503, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1706, a hand-held radiation detector; RADEX RD1008, a radiation detection device that provides readings for Gamma- and Beta- radiation values; RADEX RD1212, a hand-held radiation detector for the consumer market; RADEX RD1212-BT, a hand-held radiation detector with Bluetooth; and RADEX RD ONE, a compact personal radiation detector.

