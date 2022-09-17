Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,058.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.

Quotient Stock Performance

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Articles

