Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) Director Buys $18,000.00 in Stock

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 705,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,058.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Prondzynski Heino Von also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 15th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 6th, Prondzynski Heino Von bought 100,000 shares of Quotient stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $17,000.00.
Quotient Stock Performance
Shares of Quotient stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Institutional Trading of Quotient
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 1,776,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quotient by 9,156.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Quotient by 4,136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quotient by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.
About Quotient
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
