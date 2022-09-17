Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Price Performance

NYSE:RDN remained flat at $20.82 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,702. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.