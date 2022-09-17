Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Radian Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.
Institutional Trading of Radian Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Radian Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Radian Group Price Performance
Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.60. Radian Group had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 56.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Radian Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radian Group (RDN)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.