Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Radiant Logistics Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radiant Logistics (RLGT)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.