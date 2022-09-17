Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Radiant Logistics Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $314.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

