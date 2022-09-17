Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 5,045 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 317,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after purchasing an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 212,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $99.70. 2,630,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,329. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.06 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.29.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.