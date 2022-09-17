Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 12,995,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,474,945. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

