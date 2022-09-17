Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,034 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,843,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

