Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPS traded down $8.29 on Friday, reaching $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,561,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

