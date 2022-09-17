Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 975 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

Shares of FLT traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $202.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,463. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.91 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

