Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

APA stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,193,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,660. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

