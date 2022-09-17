Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,164 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after purchasing an additional 980,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth about $29,495,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,520. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.23. 39,538,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,899,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

