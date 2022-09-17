Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. 393,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.81. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

