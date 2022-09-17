Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 560,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42.

MEG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.21.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

