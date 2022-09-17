Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 560,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.50. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $80.42.
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
