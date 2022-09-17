Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $3.62 million and $55,167.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raiden Network Token Profile

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

