Raymond James Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway Trading Down 12.7 %

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.