Raymond James Lowers Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Price Target to $8.00

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.91.
Rent the Runway Trading Down 12.7 %
Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. Rent the Runway has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent the Runway
In other news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.
