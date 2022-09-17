Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Update

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 554,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 1,153,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

