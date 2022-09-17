RBA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 142,120 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 154,738 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.48. 4,315,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,074. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.