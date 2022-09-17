RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,232 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTH traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.28. 459,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,479. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

