RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 527.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,356. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

