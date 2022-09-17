Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Short Interest Update

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Ready Capital

In other news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $41,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RC opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

