RealTract Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. RealTract has a total market capitalization of $306,213.95 and $1,140.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

Buying and Selling RealTract

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.