Receive Access Ecosystem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $68,220.00 (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $68,220.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006090 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00213458 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
About Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official website is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard.
Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem
Receive News & Updates for Receive Access Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Receive Access Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.