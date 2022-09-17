Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 671,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 350,958 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $5,358,000. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 753,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,463,000 after buying an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
