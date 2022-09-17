Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX opened at $124.73 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $123.32 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

