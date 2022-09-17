Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $573,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 10.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 29.6% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $280,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 8.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 106.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

