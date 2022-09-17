Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $598,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 548.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $203.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.64.

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MTB opened at $182.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.50.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

