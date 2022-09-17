Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 422.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 91,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 74,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,522,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $110.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $223.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

