Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

