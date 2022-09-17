Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Short Interest Update

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RGS opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regis by 28.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Regis by 530.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Developers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Regis during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

