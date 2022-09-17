Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in August

Relativity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Relativity Acquisition Price Performance

RACY stock remained flat at $10.06 during midday trading on Friday. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Relativity Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

Get Relativity Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Relativity Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $6,747,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relativity Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,028,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,830,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relativity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,106,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Relativity Acquisition

Relativity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relativity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relativity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.