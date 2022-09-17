ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut ReneSola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SOL stock opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. ReneSola has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm has a market cap of $397.44 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $671,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,322,148.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in ReneSola in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth about $7,054,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $130,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

