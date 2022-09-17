Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.91.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,744 shares of company stock valued at $80,913. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Rent the Runway by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

