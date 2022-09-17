Reviewing Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) & Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD)

Sugarmade (OTCMKTS:SGMD – Get Rating) and Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Sugarmade shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Sugarmade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sugarmade and Canfor Pulp Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sugarmade $3.98 million 0.60 -$5.93 million N/A N/A Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Canfor Pulp Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sugarmade.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sugarmade and Canfor Pulp Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sugarmade 0 0 0 0 N/A Canfor Pulp Products 0 1 1 0 2.50

Canfor Pulp Products has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Canfor Pulp Products’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canfor Pulp Products is more favorable than Sugarmade.

Profitability

This table compares Sugarmade and Canfor Pulp Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sugarmade -195.00% -408.89% -51.70% Canfor Pulp Products N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Canfor Pulp Products beats Sugarmade on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc. engages in the paper and paper-based products business in the United States. It operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. The company also produces and wholesales custom printed and generic supplies, such as plastic cold cups, paper coffee cups, yogurt cups, ice cream cups, cup lids, cup sleeves, edible packaging, food containers, soup containers, plastic spoons, and other related products to quick-service restaurants. In addition, it offers non-medical personal protective equipment. Further, the company operates the cannabis products delivery and sale services under the BudCars, Lemon Glow, and Nug Avenue brand names. It also offers its products through CarryOutSupplies.com website. Sugarmade, Inc. is based in Monrovia, California.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers. It also produces green energy. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is a subsidiary of Canadian Forest Products Ltd.

