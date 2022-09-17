Reviewing Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of Viant Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.46) -41.17 Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.19 -$7.74 million ($0.56) -7.82

Volatility & Risk

Viant Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex. Yandex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viant Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Yandex has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -2.62% 3.44% 1.85% Viant Technology -3.33% -4.88% -3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yandex and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00

Yandex currently has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 354.07%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 160.27%. Given Yandex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Yandex beats Viant Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates Yandex.Plus, a subscription loyalty program; offers fintech instruments, such as payment and financial services; and advertising services. Further, the company operates classifieds platforms for the sale of used and new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; and sale and rental of apartments, houses, and commercial property for private individuals, developers, and realtors, as well as a long-term apartment rental platform to manage pre-contract rental processes and subsequent administration of the payments. Additionally, it operates Yandex Zen, a social infotainment platform that brings together content creators and users; and Yandex Cloud, a cloud platform that provides infrastructure, storage, machine learning, and development tools to build and enhance cutting-edge digital services and applications for B2B customers and individual developers. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

