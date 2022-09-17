Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 211,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In other news, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 24,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $399,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Belin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $166,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $826,230 in the last ninety days. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. 167,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,123. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.53. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.11.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.