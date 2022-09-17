Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public (LON:RIII) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited (LON:RIII – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95) and last traded at GBX 1,982.50 ($23.95). Approximately 6,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,995 ($24.11).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a P/E ratio of 255.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,129.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,261.04.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Cuts Dividend

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a GBX 10.75 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

