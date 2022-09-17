Robert Benjamin Stein Sells 19,000 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,286.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Benjamin Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 8,503 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $34,352.12.

On Thursday, August 4th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,500 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Benjamin Stein sold 14,600 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $50,662.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.37 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $66.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after buying an additional 902,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 26,518 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 137,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

