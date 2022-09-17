Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Short Interest Update

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the August 15th total of 5,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 361,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.0 days.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.41. 946,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,270. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 58.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 367,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 1,279.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,130,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,132,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 853.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,338 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

