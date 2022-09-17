Roseon Finance Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.19 Million (ROSN)

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Roseon Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Roseon Finance

Roseon Finance (ROSN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

