Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RBCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rubicon Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,166,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rubicon Technology news, Director Michael E. Mikolajczyk sold 31,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $637,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Brog sold 58,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 9.1 %

Rubicon Technology Announces Dividend

Shares of RBCN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 45,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,856. Rubicon Technology has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $11.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.