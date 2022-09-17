Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Update

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ryanair by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after acquiring an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryanair by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,557,000 after acquiring an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

RYAAY traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.01. 834,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97 and a beta of 1.40. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

