S.Finance Price Tops $0.0653 on Major Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (SFG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. S.Finance has a total market cap of $5,541.81 and $138,326.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, S.Finance has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

S.Finance Profile

S.Finance’s genesis date was September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx. The official website for S.Finance is s.finance.

S.Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage.”

