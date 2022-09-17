SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABSW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABSW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.08. 9,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,622. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAB Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.