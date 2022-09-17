Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,025 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

About Salem Media Group

Shares of NASDAQ SALM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 72,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,555. Salem Media Group has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

See Also

