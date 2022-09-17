Salvus Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,156,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 807,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 115,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,824,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other news, VP Heather K. Tormey sold 2,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $60,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of SHEN stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.95. 416,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,076. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $949.02 million, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.